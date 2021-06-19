Robert W. Baird Boosts Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target to $11.00

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

