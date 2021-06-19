Robert W. Baird Boosts Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target to $11.00

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.
Shares of BBCP opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.97.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.