Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,298,147 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

