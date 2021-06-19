Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 166.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,978,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

LQDH opened at $96.32 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.89 and a one year high of $96.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83.

