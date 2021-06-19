Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,709 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 24,627.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

BATS:IGHG opened at $76.25 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25.

