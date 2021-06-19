Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $229,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

