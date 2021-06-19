Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,962 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $73.73 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

