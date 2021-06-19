Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 74 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $170.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

