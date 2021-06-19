Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. Roxgold has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

