Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.