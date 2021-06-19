Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $205.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,842,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

