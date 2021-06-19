Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.07.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

