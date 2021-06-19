Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,216 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 72,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

