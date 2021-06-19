Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $4.67 Million in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,124,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $29.41 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

