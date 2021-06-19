Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of The E.W. Scripps worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,097,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

