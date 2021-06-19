Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 108,722 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:KRO opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

