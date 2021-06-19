Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,389 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares during the period.

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.12. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

