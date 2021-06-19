Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTLR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

