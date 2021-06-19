Ryo Currency Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,798.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,739.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.31 or 0.06167702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.59 or 0.01560152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00431040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00142777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.71 or 0.00754652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00432066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00364611 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,539,413 coins and its circulating supply is 30,422,101 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.