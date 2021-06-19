SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $283,565.92 and $93.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002546 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002049 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,984,363 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

