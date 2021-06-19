Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SAFE opened at GBX 941.50 ($12.30) on Friday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 682.52 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 978 ($12.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

