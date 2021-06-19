Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director James M. Frates Buys 1,810 Shares

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.