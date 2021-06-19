Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after buying an additional 159,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

