Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 479.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 401.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 717,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,797. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $97.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.