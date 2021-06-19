Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,231 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,879 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 741,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,993,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

