Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $31.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.93. 1,084,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,666. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.