Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $12,771,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $28.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $840.78. 1,059,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,653. The company has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $847.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $528.63 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.