Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $473.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $478.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

