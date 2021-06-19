SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €121.00 ($142.35) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.20 ($139.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of €115.60.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

