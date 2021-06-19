ScPrime (SCP) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1,110.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002142 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00057524 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,537,256 coins and its circulating supply is 35,853,645 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

