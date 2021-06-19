Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $87.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.73.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $85.30. 4,831,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

