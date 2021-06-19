Secret Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Secret has a total market cap of $92.15 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00430973 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.01033626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,274,103 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

