Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$6.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s current price.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.35.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.15.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,151.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,082.32.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

