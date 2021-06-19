Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 5.3%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.59. 17,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 505,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get Seer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Seer’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,072,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $9,296,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $4,306,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.