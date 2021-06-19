Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

