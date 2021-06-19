Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 127,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

