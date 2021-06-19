Sei Investments Co. Sells 102,060 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,060 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.04 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.79.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

