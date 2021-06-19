Sentinel Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and approximately $275,118.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.