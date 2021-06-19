SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $4,134,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

