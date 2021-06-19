Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.51. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 316,439 shares traded.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

