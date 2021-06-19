Shift4 Payments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,745 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,486% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of -93.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544 in the last 90 days. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

