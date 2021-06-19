Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

