Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rises By 19.7%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 104,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.11. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

