Short Interest in Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Grows By 29.0%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 659,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 13th total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $664.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.