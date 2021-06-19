Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Grows By 19.6%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ASH stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. 448,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

