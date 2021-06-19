Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expands By 24.3%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,810,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 13th total of 20,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after buying an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after buying an additional 165,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

