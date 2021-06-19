Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Declines By 13.0%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 522.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $56.23 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

