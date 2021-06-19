Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declines By 12.5%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 5,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,078 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

