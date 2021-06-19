Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rises By 29.3%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,230 shares of company stock worth $1,023,878 over the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 138.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,689 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.
