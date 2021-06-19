Short Interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Drops By 13.3%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Frontline by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Frontline by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Frontline by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 1,341,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

