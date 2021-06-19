Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Declines By 13.9%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSIT opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.79. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

